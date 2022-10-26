UBS Group Boosts Vinci (OTCMKTS:VCISY) Price Target to €116.00

Vinci (OTCMKTS:VCISY – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by analysts at UBS Group from €114.00 ($116.33) to €116.00 ($118.37) in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Vinci in a research report on Monday, October 10th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Vinci from €120.00 ($122.45) to €122.00 ($124.49) in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on Vinci from €113.00 ($115.31) to €111.00 ($113.27) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $114.17.

Shares of VCISY stock traded up $1.48 on Wednesday, hitting $23.36. The stock had a trading volume of 480,599 shares, compared to its average volume of 257,107. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.85. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $21.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.93. Vinci has a one year low of $19.54 and a one year high of $29.55.

VINCI SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the concessions, energy, and construction segments primarily in France. It Concessions segment operates motorway concessions with a network of 4,419 kilometers in France; 45 airports; 4,437 kilometers of motorways; highways, railways, and 4 stadiums, as well as operates airports in France and in 11 other countries.

