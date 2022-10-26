UBS Group (NYSE:UBS) PT Raised to CHF 20

UBS Group (NYSE:UBS – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from CHF 19 to CHF 20 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on UBS. Bank of America downgraded shares of UBS Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of UBS Group from CHF 18.50 to CHF 20 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com downgraded shares of UBS Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of UBS Group from CHF 20 to CHF 20.70 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of UBS Group from CHF 22.50 to CHF 22 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.65.

Shares of NYSE UBS traded down $0.25 on Wednesday, hitting $16.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 314,301 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,224,760. UBS Group has a 12-month low of $0.92 and a 12-month high of $21.49. The company has a market capitalization of $56.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.40, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $15.51 and a 200-day moving average of $16.43.

UBS Group ( NYSE:UBS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The bank reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $8.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.42 billion. UBS Group had a net margin of 18.85% and a return on equity of 13.23%. As a group, research analysts predict that UBS Group will post 2.01 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dodge & Cox boosted its stake in UBS Group by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 153,036,667 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,471,685,000 after acquiring an additional 7,791,825 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of UBS Group by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 143,533,454 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,804,644,000 after acquiring an additional 6,510,874 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of UBS Group by 36.5% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 58,318,128 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,149,886,000 after acquiring an additional 15,584,492 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in UBS Group by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 42,550,996 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $684,034,000 after buying an additional 2,019,155 shares during the period. Finally, Pictet Asset Management SA increased its stake in UBS Group by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 28,221,450 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $453,679,000 after buying an additional 688,301 shares during the period. 33.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

UBS Group AG provides financial advice and solutions to private, institutional, and corporate clients worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Global Wealth Management, Personal & Corporate Banking, Asset Management, and Investment Bank. The Global Wealth Management division offers investment advice and solutions, and lending solutions to ultra high net worth and high net worth clients.

