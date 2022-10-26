UFO Gaming (UFO) Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $53.18 Million

UFO Gaming (UFO) traded 6.9% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on October 25th. UFO Gaming has a market capitalization of $53.18 million and approximately $1.69 million worth of UFO Gaming was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One UFO Gaming token can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, UFO Gaming has traded up 4.6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

UFO Gaming Profile

UFO Gaming’s genesis date was June 30th, 2021. UFO Gaming’s total supply is 25,757,575,757,576 tokens and its circulating supply is 25,757,575,757,575 tokens. The official message board for UFO Gaming is theufotoken.medium.com. UFO Gaming’s official Twitter account is @theufotoken and its Facebook page is accessible here. UFO Gaming’s official website is www.ufogaming.io.

Buying and Selling UFO Gaming

According to CryptoCompare, “UFO Gaming ($UFO) is a fully decentralized gaming platform bridging traditional games onto the blockchain and giving players the ability to earn while playing. Blockchain. P2E. Metaverse. Virtual land. NFT. Gaming.$UFO will be the primary utility token of the Dark Metaverse. In The Dark Metaverse, each game that we release will represent its own planet.The first game or planet that we release in the Dark Metaverse is Super Galactic.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as UFO Gaming directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade UFO Gaming should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase UFO Gaming using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

