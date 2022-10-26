Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.14 EPS

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The health services provider reported $2.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.40 by $0.14, RTT News reports. Universal Health Services had a net margin of 5.94% and a return on equity of 12.88%. The firm had revenue of $3.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.28 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.67 earnings per share. Universal Health Services’s revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Universal Health Services Stock Up 3.9 %

Universal Health Services stock traded up $3.63 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $96.68. The stock had a trading volume of 1,440,842 shares, compared to its average volume of 747,702. Universal Health Services has a 52-week low of $82.50 and a 52-week high of $158.28. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $97.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $110.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market cap of $7.05 billion, a PE ratio of 9.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.19.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UHS. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Universal Health Services by 9.0% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 10,079 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,461,000 after acquiring an additional 828 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Universal Health Services by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 11,674 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,691,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Universal Health Services by 22.9% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 19,853 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $2,878,000 after buying an additional 3,699 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in shares of Universal Health Services by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 9,784 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,418,000 after buying an additional 606 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Universal Health Services by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,026,512 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $728,594,000 after buying an additional 113,259 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.93% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on UHS. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Universal Health Services to $105.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Universal Health Services from $133.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Stephens lifted their price target on shares of Universal Health Services to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Universal Health Services in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Universal Health Services to $119.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $119.57.

Universal Health Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, and outpatient and behavioral health care facilities. The company operates through Acute Care Hospital Services and Behavioral Health Care Services segments. Its hospitals offer general and specialty surgery, internal medicine, obstetrics, emergency room care, radiology, oncology, diagnostic and coronary care, pediatric services, pharmacy services, and/or behavioral health services.

