Vai Price Reaches $0.98 on Top Exchanges (VAI)

Vai (VAI) traded up 1.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on October 26th. One Vai token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.98 or 0.00004711 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Vai has a total market cap of $56.25 million and $27,387.00 worth of Vai was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Vai has traded 1.8% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00002898 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0590 or 0.00000284 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0732 or 0.00000353 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0607 or 0.00000292 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6,360.21 or 0.30636776 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0974 or 0.00000469 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.48 or 0.00011962 BTC.

Vai Token Profile

Vai launched on November 16th, 2020. Vai’s total supply is 57,498,554 tokens. The official message board for Vai is medium.com/venusprotocol. The Reddit community for Vai is https://reddit.com/r/venusprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Vai’s official Twitter account is @venusprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. Vai’s official website is venus.io.

Buying and Selling Vai

According to CryptoCompare, “VAI is Venus Protocol’s native decentralized stablecoin that is minted and redeemed directly on the Venus platform running on Binance Smart Chain.The Venus Protocol will enable users to mint VAI (VAI), a synthetic stablecoin based on the price of $1 USD, by using the vTokens from the underlying collateral that they have previously supplied to the protocol. Users can borrow up to 50% of the remaining collateral value they have on the protocol from their vTokens to mint VAI.”

