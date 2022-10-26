Valens (OTCMKTS:VLNCF) Shares Up 8.8%

Shares of The Valens Company Inc. (OTCMKTS:VLNCF – Get Rating) shot up 8.8% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $0.75 and last traded at $0.73. 77,715 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 72% from the average session volume of 274,854 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.67.
Valens Price Performance
The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.82.
Valens Company Profile
The Valens Company Inc, engages in the development and manufacturing of cannabinoid based products. The company operates through Cannabis Operations and Analytical Testing segments. The Cannabis Operation segment provides extraction, post processing, and white label manufacturing under the standard processing and standard cultivation license issued by Health Canada.
Featured Articles
