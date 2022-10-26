Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Buys 2,441 Shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) by 38.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,729 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 2,441 shares during the quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $481,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new stake in shares of Devon Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in shares of Devon Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. JNBA Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Devon Energy by 274.4% during the 1st quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 498 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Devon Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, American National Bank grew its position in Devon Energy by 202.8% in the second quarter. American National Bank now owns 539 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.19% of the company’s stock.

Devon Energy Price Performance

Shares of DVN opened at $75.51 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $49.44 billion, a PE ratio of 9.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 2.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.55. Devon Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $35.55 and a fifty-two week high of $79.40. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $68.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $64.65.

Devon Energy Increases Dividend

Devon Energy ( NYSE:DVN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The energy company reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $5.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.77 billion. Devon Energy had a net margin of 30.65% and a return on equity of 48.58%. The business’s revenue was up 132.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.60 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Devon Energy Co. will post 8.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 12th were issued a dividend of $1.55 per share. This is a boost from Devon Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.27. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 9th. This represents a $6.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.21%. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 78.68%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DVN has been the subject of several research reports. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $77.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, October 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Devon Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $83.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Devon Energy in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $62.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.37.

Devon Energy Profile

(Get Rating)

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, primarily engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates approximately 5,134 gross wells. Devon Energy Corporation was incorporated in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

Featured Stories

