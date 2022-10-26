Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Has $429,000 Stock Position in Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Get Rating) by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,592 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 189 shares during the quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in AON were worth $429,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AON by 22.8% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,276 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $614,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its holdings in AON by 9.9% in the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 60,015 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,914,000 after purchasing an additional 5,403 shares in the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in AON by 639.3% in the second quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 791 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $213,000 after purchasing an additional 684 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its stake in AON by 17.2% in the second quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,448 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $390,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the period. Finally, Hills Bank & Trust Co acquired a new stake in AON in the second quarter valued at approximately $625,000. 86.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other AON news, General Counsel Darren Zeidel sold 111 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.00, for a total value of $32,190.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 15,129 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,387,410. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Byron Spruell bought 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $291.72 per share, with a total value of $116,688.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $800,187.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Darren Zeidel sold 111 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.00, for a total value of $32,190.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 15,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,387,410. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have issued reports on AON. StockNews.com began coverage on AON in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on AON in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $301.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet lowered AON from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Bank of America initiated coverage on AON in a research note on Monday, September 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $294.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on AON from $316.00 to $296.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $304.80.

AON opened at $280.00 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $281.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $282.27. Aon plc has a 12-month low of $246.21 and a 12-month high of $341.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.17, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.87.

AON (NYSE:AON – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $2.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.01 billion. AON had a return on equity of 204.19% and a net margin of 11.96%. AON’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.29 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Aon plc will post 13.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 31st. AON’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.14%.

Aon Plc operates as a global professional services firm. It provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health through the following products and services: Commercial Risk Solutions, Reinsurance Solutions, Retirement Solutions, Health Solutions, and Data and Analytic Services.

