Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Has $811,000 Stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Get Rating) by 13.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,433 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,504 shares during the quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $811,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VBR. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Aberdeen Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Cardinal Strategic Wealth Guidance acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Karlinski Andrew C bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $38,000.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Price Performance

VBR stock opened at $156.76 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $155.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $159.54. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 1-year low of $142.48 and a 1-year high of $187.22.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

