Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,359 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 67 shares during the quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $568,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,450,134 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,188,663,000 after purchasing an additional 160,389 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 14.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,603,296 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $658,429,000 after purchasing an additional 460,615 shares in the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 3,108,769 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $568,065,000 after purchasing an additional 15,694 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,411,106 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $257,853,000 after purchasing an additional 31,165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,065,552 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $194,708,000 after purchasing an additional 117,300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.39% of the company’s stock.

TRV has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $184.00 to $169.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 25th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Travelers Companies in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $190.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $164.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $172.00 to $156.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Travelers Companies has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $177.00.

Shares of NYSE TRV opened at $176.09 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $163.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $167.25. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $145.40 and a 1 year high of $187.98. The company has a market capitalization of $41.27 billion, a PE ratio of 12.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.34.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The insurance provider reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by ($0.14). Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 14.31% and a net margin of 9.26%. The firm had revenue of $9.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.58 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.60 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 13.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be given a dividend of $0.93 per share. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 8th. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.19%.

In other Travelers Companies news, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $180,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 251,605 shares in the company, valued at $45,288,900. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Travelers Companies news, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $180,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 251,605 shares in the company, valued at $45,288,900. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Maria Olivo sold 13,516 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.21, for a total transaction of $2,422,202.36. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 98,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,683,546.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 17,461 shares of company stock worth $3,097,934. Company insiders own 1.07% of the company’s stock.

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

