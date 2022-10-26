Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLYPO) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLYPO – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 21,600 shares, a growth of 248.4% from the September 30th total of 6,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 16,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.3 days.

Valley National Bancorp Stock Performance

Valley National Bancorp stock traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $24.20. 730 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,221. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $23.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.40. Valley National Bancorp has a one year low of $21.05 and a one year high of $26.67.

Valley National Bancorp Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $0.3438 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.68%.

Valley National Bancorp Company Profile

Valley National Bancorp operates as the holding company for Valley National Bank that provides various commercial, retail, insurance, and wealth management financial services products. It operates through Commercial Lending, Consumer Lending, and Investment Management segments. The company offers non-interest bearing, savings, NOW, money market, and time deposit accounts; commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, residential mortgage, and automobile loans; loans secured by the cash surrender value of life insurance; home equity loans and lines of credit; and secured and unsecured other consumer loans.

