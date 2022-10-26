Van ECK Associates Corp Boosts Position in Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (NYSE:SAND)

Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (NYSE:SAND – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 20,422,272 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 132,237 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp owned about 0.10% of Sandstorm Gold worth $121,513,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in shares of Sandstorm Gold by 0.3% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 5,919,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,415,000 after purchasing an additional 17,480 shares in the last quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Sandstorm Gold during the first quarter worth about $31,325,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Sandstorm Gold by 27.2% during the first quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 2,896,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,348,000 after purchasing an additional 618,900 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sandstorm Gold by 2.5% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,529,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,434,000 after purchasing an additional 62,683 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of Sandstorm Gold by 2.0% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 984,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,957,000 after purchasing an additional 19,595 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.23% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SAND traded up $0.09 on Wednesday, hitting $5.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 54,895 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,671,579. Sandstorm Gold Ltd. has a 52-week low of $4.51 and a 52-week high of $9.18. The firm has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.53 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.20.

Sandstorm Gold ( NYSE:SAND Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $35.97 million during the quarter. Sandstorm Gold had a return on equity of 5.75% and a net margin of 48.82%. On average, research analysts forecast that Sandstorm Gold Ltd. will post 0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 18th will be given a dividend of $0.0146 per share. This represents a $0.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 17th. Sandstorm Gold’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.75%.

SAND has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Sandstorm Gold in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Sandstorm Gold in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $8.00 price target for the company. HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on Sandstorm Gold from $14.75 to $13.25 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Sandstorm Gold from C$13.50 to C$13.25 in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on Sandstorm Gold from $9.00 to $9.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $10.72.

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. operates as a gold royalty company. The company focuses on acquiring royalties and gold and other metals purchase agreements (streams) from companies that have advanced stage development projects or operating mines. It offers upfront payments for companies to acquire a stream or royalty and receives the right to purchase a percentage of a mine's production for the life of the mine at a fixed price per unit or at a fixed percentage of the spot price.

