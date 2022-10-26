Van ECK Associates Corp Lowers Stock Holdings in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Van ECK Associates Corp lowered its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) by 44.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 472,350 shares of the company’s stock after selling 374,338 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp owned approximately 0.26% of Constellation Brands worth $110,085,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Constellation Brands during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Constellation Brands in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Constellation Brands in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Ellevest Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Constellation Brands in the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Constellation Brands in the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.86% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on STZ shares. Barclays decreased their target price on Constellation Brands from $272.00 to $270.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Constellation Brands from $241.00 to $243.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 7th. StockNews.com began coverage on Constellation Brands in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price objective on Constellation Brands to $275.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on Constellation Brands from $270.00 to $281.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $278.64.

Insider Activity at Constellation Brands

Constellation Brands Trading Up 0.3 %

In related news, CFO Garth Hankinson sold 2,270 shares of Constellation Brands stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.92, for a total value of $580,938.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7,176 shares in the company, valued at $1,836,481.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other Constellation Brands news, EVP James A. Jr. Sabia sold 4,165 shares of Constellation Brands stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.84, for a total transaction of $1,044,748.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 47,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,848,678.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CFO Garth Hankinson sold 2,270 shares of Constellation Brands stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.92, for a total value of $580,938.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,836,481.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 8,117 shares of company stock worth $2,040,788. Company insiders own 16.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE STZ traded up $0.67 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $239.42. The stock had a trading volume of 6,970 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,099,385. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $207.59 and a fifty-two week high of $261.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.41. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $238.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $241.88. The company has a market cap of $44.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 770.19, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.99.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 6th. The company reported $3.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.81 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $2.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.51 billion. Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 19.05% and a net margin of 1.03%. Constellation Brands’s revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.38 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 11.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Constellation Brands Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 18th. Investors of record on Friday, November 4th will be issued a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 3rd. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.34%. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1,032.29%.

About Constellation Brands

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands.

