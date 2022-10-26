Van ECK Associates Corp Sells 960,616 Shares of Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB)

Van ECK Associates Corp decreased its position in shares of Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB – Get Rating) by 36.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,687,545 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 960,616 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp owned about 3.19% of Blackbaud worth $97,996,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Blackbaud by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,320,025 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $318,510,000 after purchasing an additional 186,768 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Blackbaud by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,916,663 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $294,361,000 after buying an additional 339,922 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Blackbaud by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,534,927 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $91,896,000 after buying an additional 85,570 shares during the period. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of Blackbaud by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. now owns 989,048 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $57,434,000 after buying an additional 61,457 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Blackbaud by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 818,894 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $49,027,000 after buying an additional 22,807 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.64% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ BLKB traded up $0.47 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $53.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 440 shares, compared to its average volume of 437,898. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.40. Blackbaud, Inc. has a twelve month low of $43.54 and a twelve month high of $86.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -182.55, a PEG ratio of 23.31 and a beta of 1.04.

Blackbaud ( NASDAQ:BLKB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The technology company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.13. Blackbaud had a negative net margin of 1.47% and a positive return on equity of 8.04%. The business had revenue of $264.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $266.96 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.32 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Blackbaud, Inc. will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Blackbaud in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Insider Activity at Blackbaud

In other Blackbaud news, COO Kevin P. Gregoire sold 1,800 shares of Blackbaud stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.10, for a total transaction of $102,780.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 98,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,617,555.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Blackbaud news, COO Kevin P. Gregoire sold 1,800 shares of Blackbaud stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.10, for a total transaction of $102,780.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 98,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,617,555.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director George H. Ellis sold 1,500 shares of Blackbaud stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.18, for a total transaction of $84,270.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,456 shares in the company, valued at $643,598.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Blackbaud

Blackbaud, Inc provides cloud software solutions to higher education institutions, K-12 schools, healthcare organizations, faith communities, arts and cultural organizations, foundations, companies, and individual change agents in the United States and internationally. The company offers fundraising and relationship management solutions, such as Blackbaud Raiser's Edge NXT and Blackbaud CRM, Blackbaud eTapestry, Blackbaud TeamRaiser, JustGiving, and Blackbaud Guided Fundraising and Blackbaud Volunteer Network Fundraising; marketing and engagement solutions, including Blackbaud Luminate Online, Blackbaud Online Express, and Blackbaud School Website System; and financial management solutions comprising Blackbaud Financial Edge NXT, Blackbaud Tuition Management, and Blackbaud Financial Aid Management.

