Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) Stock Position Increased by DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd.

DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Get Rating) by 7.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,457 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,300 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF comprises 2.8% of DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd.’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $4,952,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 16,127.4% in the 1st quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 428,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 425,440 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF alerts:

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA VIG traded up $0.40 on Wednesday, hitting $145.63. The stock had a trading volume of 161,403 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,704,610. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 52-week low of $132.64 and a 52-week high of $172.87. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $144.90 and a 200-day moving average of $148.61.

About Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.