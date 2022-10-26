Velocity Composites (LON:VEL) Trading Up 8.8%

Velocity Composites plc (LON:VEL – Get Rating)’s share price was up 8.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 18.95 ($0.23) and last traded at GBX 18.50 ($0.22). Approximately 35,373 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 20% from the average daily volume of 29,478 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 17 ($0.21).

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 17.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 18.44. The company has a market capitalization of £6.74 million and a P/E ratio of -5.61. The company has a quick ratio of 2.66, a current ratio of 3.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 94.72.

Velocity Composites plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineered composite material kits to the aerospace industry in the United Kingdom, Europe, and internationally. It offers structural material kits, such as ply generation, shape management and configuration control, life management, and cutting and supply service, as well as materials comprising woven fabrics, unidirectional fabrics, impregnated metallic meshes, and film adhesives.

