Via Renewables, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIASP) Short Interest Update

Via Renewables, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIASP – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,700 shares, an increase of 325.0% from the September 30th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Via Renewables Price Performance

Shares of VIASP traded down $0.46 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $23.70. 200 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,532. Via Renewables has a one year low of $22.89 and a one year high of $26.25.

Via Renewables Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Sunday, January 1st will be given a $0.6661 dividend. This represents a $2.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.24%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. This is an increase from Via Renewables’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57.

Via Renewables Company Profile

Via Renewables, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an independent retail energy services company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Retail Electricity and Retail Natural Gas. The Retail Electricity segment engages in the transmission and sale of electricity to residential and commercial customers.

