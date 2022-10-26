VICI Properties (VICI) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI – Get Rating) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, October 27th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.49 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

VICI Properties Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:VICI opened at $30.74 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $32.15 and a 200-day moving average of $31.26. The firm has a market cap of $29.61 billion, a PE ratio of 29.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.98. VICI Properties has a twelve month low of $26.23 and a twelve month high of $35.69.

VICI Properties Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. This is an increase from VICI Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.07%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 21st. VICI Properties’s payout ratio is currently 154.46%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Hedge Funds Weigh In On VICI Properties

A number of research firms have recently commented on VICI. JMP Securities started coverage on VICI Properties in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $38.00 price target for the company. Citigroup lifted their price objective on VICI Properties to $39.00 in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH dropped their target price on VICI Properties from $36.00 to $34.50 in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on VICI Properties from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on VICI Properties from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, VICI Properties currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.65.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VICI. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in VICI Properties by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 98,755,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,810,583,000 after purchasing an additional 10,248,110 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of VICI Properties by 5.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 23,883,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $688,025,000 after buying an additional 1,185,715 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in VICI Properties by 223.1% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,401,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,132,000 after purchasing an additional 3,039,359 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of VICI Properties by 25.3% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,020,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,960,000 after acquiring an additional 812,283 shares during the period. Finally, Centersquare Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of VICI Properties by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 3,693,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,113,000 after purchasing an additional 64,957 shares during the last quarter.

VICI Properties Company Profile

VICI Properties is an experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including the world-renowned Caesars Palace. VICI Properties' national, geographically diverse portfolio consists of 29 gaming facilities comprising over 48 million square feet and features approximately 19,200 hotel rooms and more than 200 restaurants, bars and nightclubs.

