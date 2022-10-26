VIQ Solutions (OTCMKTS:VQSLF) Shares Down 3.8%

VIQ Solutions Inc. (OTCMKTS:VQSLF – Get Rating)’s share price was down 3.8% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $4.75 and last traded at $4.81. Approximately 29,200 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 11% from the average daily volume of 26,273 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.00.

VIQ Solutions Stock Performance

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.81. The company has a market capitalization of $123.22 million, a PE ratio of -9.62 and a beta of -1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 2.71 and a quick ratio of 2.71.

About VIQ Solutions

(Get Rating)

VIQ Solutions Inc operates as a technology and service platform provider for digital evidence capture, retrieval, and content management in Australia, the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Technology and Related Revenue, and Technology Services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for VIQ Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VIQ Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.