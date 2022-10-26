VIQ Solutions (OTCMKTS:VQSLF) Shares Down 3.8%

VIQ Solutions Inc. (OTCMKTS:VQSLF – Get Rating)’s share price was down 3.8% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $4.75 and last traded at $4.81. Approximately 29,200 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 11% from the average daily volume of 26,273 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.00.
VIQ Solutions Stock Performance
The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.81. The company has a market capitalization of $123.22 million, a PE ratio of -9.62 and a beta of -1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 2.71 and a quick ratio of 2.71.
About VIQ Solutions
VIQ Solutions Inc operates as a technology and service platform provider for digital evidence capture, retrieval, and content management in Australia, the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Technology and Related Revenue, and Technology Services.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on VIQ Solutions (VQSLF)
- Kimberly-Clark Products Post Weak Quarter Despite Raising Prices
- Why is Kraft Heinz Stock Moving Higher? It’s a Great Bargain
- Is This The Bottom For Canopy Growth Corporation?
- Solar-Industry Small Cap Array Set For Big EPS Growth In 2023
- Unity Software is the Other Video Game Engine To Watch
Receive News & Ratings for VIQ Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VIQ Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.