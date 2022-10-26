vTv Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VTVT) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of vTv Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VTVT – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Sunday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Separately, Northland Securities lifted their target price on shares of vTv Therapeutics from $1.50 to $2.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th.

vTv Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of vTv Therapeutics stock opened at $0.82 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.83. vTv Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $0.38 and a 1 year high of $1.59. The stock has a market cap of $85.40 million, a PE ratio of -3.03 and a beta of -1.24.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On vTv Therapeutics

vTv Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:VTVT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $0.01 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts expect that vTv Therapeutics will post -0.24 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new position in vTv Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $30,000. State Street Corp raised its stake in vTv Therapeutics by 268.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 206,145 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 150,228 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in vTv Therapeutics by 12.0% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 138,683 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 14,845 shares during the period. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new position in vTv Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $36,000. 7.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About vTv Therapeutics

vTv Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of orally administered treatments for diabetes. The company is developing TTP399, an orally administered, small molecule, and liver-selective glucokinase activator for the treatment of type 1 diabetes; and HPP737, an orally administered non-CNS penetrant phosphodiesterase type 4 (PDE4) inhibitor that addresses inflammatory diseases and psoriasis.

