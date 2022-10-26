Vuzix Co. (NASDAQ:VUZI) Shares Sold by Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC

Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in Vuzix Co. (NASDAQ:VUZI – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 324,245 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,158 shares during the period. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC owned about 0.51% of Vuzix worth $2,302,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vuzix by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 7,359,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,834,000 after acquiring an additional 580,151 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vuzix in the 2nd quarter valued at about $919,000. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new stake in Vuzix during the first quarter worth about $488,000. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vuzix by 154.8% in the second quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC now owns 118,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $844,000 after acquiring an additional 72,225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Vuzix in the second quarter valued at approximately $460,000. 42.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vuzix Stock Performance

VUZI stock traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $5.02. The company had a trading volume of 31,019 shares, compared to its average volume of 612,373. Vuzix Co. has a one year low of $3.88 and a one year high of $16.20. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.63.

Vuzix Company Profile

Vuzix ( NASDAQ:VUZI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.01. Vuzix had a negative return on equity of 32.30% and a negative net margin of 384.05%. The firm had revenue of $3.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.99 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.14) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Vuzix Co. will post -0.63 EPS for the current year.

Vuzix Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells augmented reality (AR) wearable display and computing devices for consumer and enterprise markets in North America, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, and internationally. It provides M300XL, M400, and M4000 series of smart glasses for enterprise, industrial, commercial, and medical markets; Vuzix Blade smart glasses; waveguide optics and related coupling optics; and Vuzix Shield smart glasses, as well as custom and engineering solutions.

