Walken (WLKN) Price Reaches $0.0494 on Major Exchanges

Walken (WLKN) traded up 2.9% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on October 25th. In the last seven days, Walken has traded 4.8% lower against the dollar. Walken has a total market capitalization of $100.65 million and approximately $2.02 million worth of Walken was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Walken token can currently be bought for about $0.0494 or 0.00000245 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Walken

Walken was first traded on June 21st, 2022. Walken’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens. Walken’s official Twitter account is @walken_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Walken is medium.com/@walken.io. Walken’s official website is walken.io.

Buying and Selling Walken

According to CryptoCompare, “Walken aims to connect healthy lifestyle, games & crypto. To give people a chance to make a living by playing a game and sticking to a healthy lifestyle at the same time.Their game connects real-life sports activities with online gaming and crypto earning .WLKN is a Token used for operating in the Walken NFT game. WLKN is short for Walken and can be either bought on a cryptocurrency exchange or earned by using Walken.”

