Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Van Eck Merk Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:OUNZ)

Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Van Eck Merk Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:OUNZ – Get Rating) by 20.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 41,481 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,992 shares during the period. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Van Eck Merk Gold Trust were worth $727,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in OUNZ. Sigma Planning Corp grew its position in shares of Van Eck Merk Gold Trust by 372.1% in the first quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 170,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,212,000 after purchasing an additional 134,444 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its position in Van Eck Merk Gold Trust by 127.1% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 35,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $669,000 after acquiring an additional 19,883 shares during the period. SFG Wealth Management LLC. grew its position in Van Eck Merk Gold Trust by 16.8% during the first quarter. SFG Wealth Management LLC. now owns 221,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,176,000 after acquiring an additional 31,825 shares during the period. Smart Money Group LLC grew its position in Van Eck Merk Gold Trust by 134.2% during the first quarter. Smart Money Group LLC now owns 45,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $854,000 after acquiring an additional 25,995 shares during the period. Finally, Security National Bank purchased a new stake in Van Eck Merk Gold Trust during the first quarter valued at about $274,000.

Van Eck Merk Gold Trust Price Performance

OUNZ stock traded up $0.11 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $16.16. 19,128 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 822,732. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $16.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.26. Van Eck Merk Gold Trust has a 52-week low of $15.73 and a 52-week high of $20.11.

