Waltonchain Price Down 4.9% Over Last Week (WTC)

Waltonchain (WTC) traded down 0% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on October 26th. Waltonchain has a market capitalization of $21.85 million and $920,455.00 worth of Waltonchain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Waltonchain has traded 4.9% lower against the dollar. One Waltonchain token can currently be bought for about $0.27 or 0.00001297 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Waltonchain Profile

Waltonchain (WTC) is a token. It was first traded on July 21st, 2017. Waltonchain’s total supply is 86,113,232 tokens and its circulating supply is 81,138,020 tokens. Waltonchain’s official Twitter account is @waltonchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. Waltonchain’s official website is www.waltonchain.org. The Reddit community for Waltonchain is https://reddit.com/r/waltonchain.

Buying and Selling Waltonchain

According to CryptoCompare, “Waltonchain project is named after Charles Walton (1921—2011), the famous inventor of RFID technology. Waltonchain is the underlying public business eco chain. It resorts to RFID technology to create a unique combination of blockchain and the Internet of Things (IoT). On this eco chain, merchants can create customized child chains and monitor production, logistics, warehousing and retail circulation of all commodities. As a business eco chain, Waltonchain ensures that all data on it is authentic and credible. With the self-developed reader chip and tag chip, all data of physical commodities in circulation is automatically recorded to blockchain. Thus Waltonchain avoids human interference, minimizes the data tampering possibility and creates a fair, transparent, traceable and credible new-generation business ecosystem.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Waltonchain directly using US dollars.

