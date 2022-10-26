Washington Trust Bank Buys 30,104 Shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR)

Washington Trust Bank increased its holdings in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR – Get Rating) by 491.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 36,233 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,104 shares during the period. Washington Trust Bank owned 0.08% of iShares US Real Estate ETF worth $3,332,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV acquired a new stake in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF in the first quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF by 70.4% in the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 409 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 169 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IYR traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $82.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,517,585 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,171,388. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $88.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $94.51. iShares US Real Estate ETF has a 12-month low of $75.66 and a 12-month high of $116.89.

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index Fund (the Fund), is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the real estate sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as real estate holding and development and real estate investment trusts (REITs).

