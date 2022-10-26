WaveDancer, Inc. (NASDAQ:WAVD) Short Interest Update

WaveDancer, Inc. (NASDAQ:WAVD – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,600 shares, a decrease of 69.3% from the September 30th total of 34,500 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 35,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

WaveDancer Stock Up 10.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ WAVD traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $1.05. 200 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 36,044. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.95. WaveDancer has a 1 year low of $0.72 and a 1 year high of $6.00.

Get WaveDancer alerts:

WaveDancer (NASDAQ:WAVD – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $4.32 million for the quarter. WaveDancer had a negative net margin of 35.57% and a negative return on equity of 37.75%.

Institutional Trading of WaveDancer

WaveDancer Company Profile

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in WaveDancer in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in WaveDancer in the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in WaveDancer in the 2nd quarter worth about $100,000. 20.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

WaveDancer, Inc engages in development and maintenance of information technology systems, modernizing client information systems, and offers other IT-related professional services to government and commercial organizations in the United States. It also offers secure supply chain management software solution; and software development, system modernizations, cloud-based solutions, and cybersecurity services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for WaveDancer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WaveDancer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.