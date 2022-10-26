WaveDancer, Inc. (NASDAQ:WAVD) Short Interest Update

WaveDancer, Inc. (NASDAQ:WAVD – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,600 shares, a decrease of 69.3% from the September 30th total of 34,500 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 35,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.
WaveDancer Stock Up 10.1 %
Shares of NASDAQ WAVD traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $1.05. 200 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 36,044. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.95. WaveDancer has a 1 year low of $0.72 and a 1 year high of $6.00.
WaveDancer (NASDAQ:WAVD – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $4.32 million for the quarter. WaveDancer had a negative net margin of 35.57% and a negative return on equity of 37.75%.
Institutional Trading of WaveDancer
WaveDancer Company Profile
WaveDancer, Inc engages in development and maintenance of information technology systems, modernizing client information systems, and offers other IT-related professional services to government and commercial organizations in the United States. It also offers secure supply chain management software solution; and software development, system modernizations, cloud-based solutions, and cybersecurity services.

