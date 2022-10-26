Wildpack Beverage Inc. (OTCMKTS:WLDPF) Short Interest Update

Wildpack Beverage Inc. (OTCMKTS:WLDPF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 18,200 shares, a decline of 62.2% from the September 30th total of 48,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 14,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.2 days.

Wildpack Beverage Stock Performance

Wildpack Beverage stock remained flat at 0.11 during midday trading on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is 0.13. Wildpack Beverage has a 1 year low of 0.00 and a 1 year high of 1.10.

Wildpack Beverage (OTCMKTS:WLDPF – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 29th. The company reported -0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of -0.03 by -0.02.

Wildpack Beverage Company Profile

Wildpack Beverage Inc engages in can filling and decorating business. The company offers can sleeving and labelling; beverage co-packing; can packaging; and private label services, as well as warehousing services. It also engages in the sourcing and brokering of aluminum cans, can ends, cartons, trays, and tertiary packaging.

