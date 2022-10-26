Wolverine Asset Management LLC Has $2.30 Million Stock Holdings in STORE Capital Co. (NYSE:STOR)

Wolverine Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in STORE Capital Co. (NYSE:STOR – Get Rating) by 34.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 88,050 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 46,836 shares during the quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC’s holdings in STORE Capital were worth $2,296,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of STORE Capital in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in STORE Capital in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in STORE Capital by 89.1% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,248 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 588 shares in the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its stake in STORE Capital by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 1,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its stake in STORE Capital by 302.1% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,127 shares in the last quarter. 81.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get STORE Capital alerts:

STORE Capital Stock Up 0.4 %

STOR stock opened at $31.80 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.99 billion, a PE ratio of 26.50 and a beta of 1.00. STORE Capital Co. has a 1-year low of $24.48 and a 1-year high of $36.13. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.36.

STORE Capital Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 17th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 29th. This is a positive change from STORE Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.16%. STORE Capital’s payout ratio is presently 136.67%.

STOR has been the topic of several research reports. Truist Financial cut their target price on STORE Capital to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Morgan Stanley cut STORE Capital from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on STORE Capital from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Berenberg Bank cut STORE Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $37.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on STORE Capital in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.16.

STORE Capital Profile

(Get Rating)

STORE Capital Corporation is an internally managed net-lease real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is the leader in the acquisition, investment and management of Single Tenant Operational Real Estate, which is its target market and the inspiration for its name. STORE Capital is one of the largest and fastest growing net-lease REITs and owns a large, well-diversified portfolio that consists of investments in more than 2,500 property locations across the United States, substantially all of which are profit centers.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STOR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for STORE Capital Co. (NYSE:STOR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for STORE Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STORE Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.