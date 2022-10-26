Wolverine Asset Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in 8i Acquisition 2 Corp. (NASDAQ:LAX)

Wolverine Asset Management LLC decreased its stake in 8i Acquisition 2 Corp. (NASDAQ:LAX – Get Rating) by 9.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 226,051 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,949 shares during the quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC’s holdings in 8i Acquisition 2 were worth $2,231,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of 8i Acquisition 2 in the first quarter worth about $171,000. OTA Financial Group L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of 8i Acquisition 2 in the second quarter worth about $275,000. Ayrton Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of 8i Acquisition 2 in the first quarter worth about $394,000. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. purchased a new stake in shares of 8i Acquisition 2 in the first quarter worth about $574,000. Finally, Glazer Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of 8i Acquisition 2 by 2.8% in the first quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 72,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $717,000 after buying an additional 1,982 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LAX opened at $10.05 on Wednesday. 8i Acquisition 2 Corp. has a 52 week low of $9.65 and a 52 week high of $10.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $9.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.92.

8i Acquisition 2 Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses primarily in Asia. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Singapore.

