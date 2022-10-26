Wrapped BNB Reaches Market Capitalization of $1.22 Billion (WBNB)

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on October 25th. During the last week, Wrapped BNB has traded 4.9% higher against the dollar. One Wrapped BNB token can now be bought for $286.28 or 0.01416401 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Wrapped BNB has a total market capitalization of $1.22 billion and $53.53 million worth of Wrapped BNB was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Wrapped BNB Profile

Wrapped BNB’s total supply is 4,260,420 tokens. Wrapped BNB’s official Twitter account is @binance_dex. The official website for Wrapped BNB is www.binance.org.

Buying and Selling Wrapped BNB

According to CryptoCompare, “BNB is the native currency built on the Binance Smart Chain.Why do you need wBNB?BNB doesn't conform to BEP20 Standard: BNB and BEP20 tokens are designed to achieve different purposes.Wrapped BNB can be traded directly with alt tokens: wBNB can also be converted back.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped BNB directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wrapped BNB should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Wrapped BNB using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

