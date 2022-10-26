Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH) Issues FY22 Earnings Guidance

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.84-3.89 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $3.61. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $3.84-$3.89 EPS.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Stock Performance

WH stock traded up $1.37 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $71.97. The stock had a trading volume of 995,178 shares, compared to its average volume of 807,000. The stock has a market cap of $6.50 billion, a PE ratio of 19.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 1.95. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $66.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $71.70. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts has a 52-week low of $58.81 and a 52-week high of $93.86.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $386.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $359.23 million. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts had a return on equity of 32.24% and a net margin of 21.65%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Wyndham Hotels & Resorts will post 3.63 EPS for the current year.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 14th were paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 13th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.78%. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s payout ratio is currently 34.13%.

WH has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $99.00 to $85.50 in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. TheStreet lowered Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. StockNews.com began coverage on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Barclays began coverage on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $77.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $96.00 to $88.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $85.38.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 22.9% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 73,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,853,000 after acquiring an additional 13,771 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its stake in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 4,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 172.3% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 237,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,452,000 after buying an additional 150,480 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts during the 2nd quarter worth $46,000. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 40.9% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 36,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,372,000 after buying an additional 10,471 shares during the period. 90.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc operates as a hotel franchisor worldwide. It operates through Hotel Franchising and Hotel Management segments. The Hotel Franchising segment licenses its lodging brands and provides related services to third-party hotel owners and others. The Hotel Management segment provides hotel management services for full-service and limited-service hotels.

Featured Stories

