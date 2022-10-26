XSGD Reaches Market Capitalization of $53.00 Million (XSGD)

XSGD (XSGD) traded 16.4% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on October 25th. XSGD has a market cap of $53.00 million and approximately $726,213.00 worth of XSGD was traded on exchanges in the last day. One XSGD token can now be bought for approximately $0.71 or 0.00003517 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, XSGD has traded up 0.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00003053 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 13.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0554 or 0.00000276 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0688 or 0.00000342 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 19.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0603 or 0.00000300 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5,979.45 or 0.29763901 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0914 or 0.00000451 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.34 or 0.00011625 BTC.

XSGD Profile

XSGD’s launch date was October 4th, 2020. XSGD’s total supply is 83,617,320 tokens and its circulating supply is 74,330,251 tokens. XSGD’s official website is www.straitsx.com. XSGD’s official Twitter account is @straitsx and its Facebook page is accessible here. XSGD’s official message board is www.straitsx.com/sg/blog.

XSGD Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The XSGD Singapore-dollar backed stablecoin is one of Xfers offerings. XSGD is a regulated Singapore dollar-backed stablecoin, it runs both on the Ethereum blockchain as an ERC-20 token and on the Zilliqa blockchain as a ZRC-2 token.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as XSGD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade XSGD should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy XSGD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

