Xunlei (NASDAQ:XNET) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Xunlei (NASDAQ:XNET – Get Rating) in a report issued on Saturday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the software maker’s stock.
Xunlei stock opened at $1.25 on Friday. Xunlei has a 52 week low of $1.08 and a 52 week high of $3.40. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.46. The company has a quick ratio of 2.71, a current ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a market cap of $85.07 million, a P/E ratio of 15.63 and a beta of 1.32.
Xunlei (NASDAQ:XNET – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 16th. The software maker reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $78.02 million for the quarter. Xunlei had a net margin of 2.05% and a return on equity of 1.94%.
Xunlei Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates an Internet platform for digital media content in the People's Republic of China. The company's platform is based on cloud technology that enables users to access, store, manage, and consume digital media content. It offers Xunlei Accelerator, which enables users to accelerate digital transmission over the internet; mobile acceleration plug-in, which provides mobile device users with benefits of download speed acceleration and download success rate improvements; and cloud acceleration subscription services that offer users premium services through various products, such as Green Channel.
