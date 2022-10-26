Xunlei (NASDAQ:XNET) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Xunlei (NASDAQ:XNET – Get Rating) in a report issued on Saturday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the software maker’s stock.

Xunlei stock opened at $1.25 on Friday. Xunlei has a 52 week low of $1.08 and a 52 week high of $3.40. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.46. The company has a quick ratio of 2.71, a current ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a market cap of $85.07 million, a P/E ratio of 15.63 and a beta of 1.32.

Xunlei (NASDAQ:XNET – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 16th. The software maker reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $78.02 million for the quarter. Xunlei had a net margin of 2.05% and a return on equity of 1.94%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of XNET. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Xunlei by 69.9% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 50,480 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 20,774 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Xunlei by 858.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 25,439 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 22,784 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Xunlei by 16.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 67,574 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 9,761 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in Xunlei by 58.1% in the second quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 134,763 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $213,000 after acquiring an additional 49,524 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Xunlei in the second quarter worth $35,000. 7.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Xunlei Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates an Internet platform for digital media content in the People's Republic of China. The company's platform is based on cloud technology that enables users to access, store, manage, and consume digital media content. It offers Xunlei Accelerator, which enables users to accelerate digital transmission over the internet; mobile acceleration plug-in, which provides mobile device users with benefits of download speed acceleration and download success rate improvements; and cloud acceleration subscription services that offer users premium services through various products, such as Green Channel.

