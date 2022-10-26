Yamana Gold (AUY) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Yamana Gold (NYSE:AUY – Get Rating) (TSE:YRI) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, October 27th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.06 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Yamana Gold (NYSE:AUY – Get Rating) (TSE:YRI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $485.60 million for the quarter. Yamana Gold had a net margin of 14.15% and a return on equity of 6.55%. On average, analysts expect Yamana Gold to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of AUY stock opened at $4.55 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.85 and a beta of 1.24. Yamana Gold has a one year low of $3.70 and a one year high of $6.40. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $4.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 1.55.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.64%. Yamana Gold’s payout ratio is 44.45%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Yamana Gold in the 1st quarter valued at about $70,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Yamana Gold in the 2nd quarter valued at about $62,000. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Yamana Gold in the 1st quarter worth approximately $88,000. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of Yamana Gold by 71.6% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 21,176 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 8,839 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cruiser Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Yamana Gold in the 1st quarter worth approximately $140,000. Institutional investors own 55.45% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Yamana Gold in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Yamana Gold has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.50.

Yamana Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a precious metal producer. It has gold and silver production, development-stage properties, exploration properties, and land positions throughout the Americas, including Canada, Brazil, Chile, and Argentina. The company was formerly known as Yamana Resources Inc and changed its name to Yamana Gold Inc in August 2003.

