Yara International ASA (OTCMKTS:YARIY) Short Interest Down 90.8% in October

Yara International ASA (OTCMKTS:YARIY – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,100 shares, a drop of 90.8% from the September 30th total of 44,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 92,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Yara International ASA Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:YARIY traded up $0.38 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $22.46. 27,242 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 36,349. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.48 and a beta of 0.91. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.50. Yara International ASA has a fifty-two week low of $17.41 and a fifty-two week high of $29.19.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Yara International ASA from 400.00 to 380.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Scotiabank raised Yara International ASA from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Berenberg Bank raised their price objective on Yara International ASA from 440.00 to 475.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut Yara International ASA from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $468.67.

About Yara International ASA

Yara International ASA provides environmental and industrial solutions in Norway, European Union, Europe, Africa, Asia, North and Latin America, Australia, and New Zealand. The company offers nitrogen-based fertilizers, including urea, urea ammonium nitrate, calcium ammonium nitrate, ammonium nitrate, and ammonium sulfate; compound fertilizers that contain plant nutrients, such as nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium; and blended products, as well as foliar and fertigation solutions through micronutrients.

