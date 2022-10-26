Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC) Shares Purchased by CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 973,776 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,309 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC owned approximately 0.23% of Yum China worth $47,227,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC acquired a new stake in Yum China in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA acquired a new stake in Yum China in the second quarter valued at $38,000. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Yum China in the first quarter valued at $42,000. Citizens National Bank Trust Department grew its holdings in Yum China by 1,000.0% in the second quarter. Citizens National Bank Trust Department now owns 880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Yum China in the first quarter valued at $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.43% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Yum China in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of NYSE:YUMC traded up $2.34 on Wednesday, hitting $43.25. The company had a trading volume of 42,082 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,832,189. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Yum China Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $33.55 and a 52-week high of $60.37. The business has a 50 day moving average of $47.78 and a 200 day moving average of $45.31. The company has a market cap of $18.15 billion, a PE ratio of 23.11, a PEG ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 0.54.

Yum China (NYSE:YUMC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.22. Yum China had a return on equity of 3.94% and a net margin of 7.90%. The business had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.12 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Yum China Holdings, Inc. will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 25th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 24th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.11%. Yum China’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.12%.

Yum China Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and franchises restaurants in China. The company operates through two segments, KFC and Pizza Hut. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Little Sheep, Huang Ji Huang, Lavazza, COFFii & JOY, Taco Bell, and East Dawning brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, hot pot cooking, simmer pot, Italian coffee, specialty coffee, Mexican-style food, and Chinese food categories.

