Zoned Properties, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ZDPY) Short Interest Up 141.3% in October

Zoned Properties, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ZDPY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,100 shares, an increase of 141.3% from the September 30th total of 4,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.5 days.

Zoned Properties Stock Performance

Shares of ZDPY stock remained flat at $0.71 during trading hours on Wednesday. The stock had a trading volume of 1,202 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,023. Zoned Properties has a fifty-two week low of $0.50 and a fifty-two week high of $0.91. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.71.

Zoned Properties Company Profile

Zoned Properties, Inc, a real estate development firm, owns, develops, operates, and leases a portfolio of commercial properties in the United States. It provides site identification, advisory, and brokerage services for the cannabis real estate sector. The company was formerly known as Vanguard Minerals Corporation and changed its name to Zoned Properties Inc in October 2013.

