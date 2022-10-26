Zoned Properties, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ZDPY) Short Interest Up 141.3% in October

Zoned Properties, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ZDPY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,100 shares, an increase of 141.3% from the September 30th total of 4,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.5 days.
Zoned Properties Stock Performance
Shares of ZDPY stock remained flat at $0.71 during trading hours on Wednesday. The stock had a trading volume of 1,202 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,023. Zoned Properties has a fifty-two week low of $0.50 and a fifty-two week high of $0.91. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.71.
Zoned Properties Company Profile
