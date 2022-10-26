Zovio Inc (NASDAQ:ZVO) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Zovio Inc (NASDAQ:ZVO – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,340,000 shares, an increase of 330.9% from the September 30th total of 311,000 shares. Currently, 4.5% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,370,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Institutional Trading of Zovio

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ZVO. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Zovio in the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. increased its stake in Zovio by 15.0% in the 1st quarter. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 172,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after acquiring an additional 22,576 shares during the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Zovio by 22.3% in the 1st quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 301,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after acquiring an additional 55,036 shares during the last quarter. Potomac Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Zovio by 126.8% in the 2nd quarter. Potomac Capital Management Inc. now owns 320,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,000 after acquiring an additional 179,312 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in Zovio by 64.2% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 454,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $374,000 after acquiring an additional 177,800 shares during the last quarter. 39.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Zovio Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ZVO traded down $0.00 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.16. 206,931 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,886,456. Zovio has a 52-week low of $0.13 and a 52-week high of $2.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.44 million, a P/E ratio of -0.13 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.21 and a 200-day moving average of $0.63.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Zovio ( NASDAQ:ZVO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Zovio had a negative net margin of 17.80% and a negative return on equity of 144.02%. The company had revenue of $51.38 million for the quarter. Analysts expect that Zovio will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ZVO has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Zovio in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barrington Research cut Zovio from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st.

Zovio Company Profile

Zovio Inc operates as an education technology services company in the United States. It partners with higher education institutions and employers to deliver various personalized solutions to help learners and leaders in achieving their aspirations. The company offers technology and academic services primarily relate to the educational infrastructure, including online course delivery and management, assessment, customer relations management, and other internal administrative systems; support services for curriculum and new program development, and faculty training and development; and technical support and assistance services with state compliance.

