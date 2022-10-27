1,634 Shares in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) Bought by Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc.

Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. bought a new stake in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 1,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of KMB. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Kimberly-Clark by 5.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,386,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,372,921,000 after purchasing an additional 1,481,780 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,052,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,243,722,000 after buying an additional 194,143 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 12,228,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,506,033,000 after acquiring an additional 1,056,127 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,445,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $670,678,000 after acquiring an additional 397,337 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 20.3% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,422,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $544,719,000 after acquiring an additional 746,907 shares during the period. 74.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Kimberly-Clark Trading Up 0.6 %
KMB opened at $120.21 on Thursday. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 12 month low of $108.74 and a 12 month high of $145.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.37. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $121.43 and a 200 day moving average of $128.93. The firm has a market cap of $40.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.77, a P/E/G ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 0.37.
Kimberly-Clark Announces Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 4th. Investors of record on Friday, September 9th were paid a dividend of $1.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.86%. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio is presently 87.88%.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several analysts have recently commented on KMB shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $118.00 to $117.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Atlantic Securities upgraded Kimberly-Clark from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $135.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Evercore ISI started coverage on Kimberly-Clark in a research note on Monday, October 17th. They issued an “in-line” rating for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $136.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kimberly-Clark has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $129.15.
Kimberly-Clark Profile
Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, swimpants, training and youth pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, Poise, and other brand names.
