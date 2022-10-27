37Protocol (37C) Price Up 0.3% Over Last Week

37Protocol (37C) traded up 3.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on October 26th. One 37Protocol token can now be purchased for about $0.77 or 0.00003696 BTC on major exchanges. 37Protocol has a total market capitalization of $570.42 million and approximately $73,076.00 worth of 37Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, 37Protocol has traded up 0.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

37Protocol Token Profile

37Protocol’s genesis date was July 21st, 2022. 37Protocol’s total supply is 777,777,777 tokens. The official website for 37Protocol is 37protocol.org. 37Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/@prnumber7. 37Protocol’s official Twitter account is @luckybol1 and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling 37Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “3.7 Protocol is a new concept project that periodically distributes 70% of the advertising revenue generated by DAPP (Lucky Ball) to token holders.It is designed in such a way that the value of the 3.7 protocol increases as platform advertising revenue increases.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as 37Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire 37Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase 37Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

