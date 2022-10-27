3M (NYSE:MMM) Price Target Cut to $122.00 by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Wells Fargo & Company from $125.00 to $122.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the conglomerate’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on 3M from $149.00 to $129.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Barclays cut their price objective on 3M from $137.00 to $130.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on 3M in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on 3M from $126.00 to $127.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on 3M from $131.00 to $108.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $139.93.

NYSE:MMM opened at $122.70 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.47. 3M has a one year low of $107.07 and a one year high of $186.30. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $119.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $134.18. The stock has a market cap of $69.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.00.

3M ( NYSE:MMM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.03. 3M had a return on equity of 39.11% and a net margin of 11.83%. The business had revenue of $8.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.45 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that 3M will post 10.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 22nd were issued a dividend of $1.49 per share. This represents a $5.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 19th. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.92%.

In related news, CAO Theresa E. Reinseth sold 795 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.32, for a total value of $113,939.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $229,741.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CAO Theresa E. Reinseth sold 795 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.32, for a total value of $113,939.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $229,741.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Eric D. Hammes sold 3,145 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.31, for a total value of $463,289.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,298,979.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 46,121 shares of company stock valued at $6,644,865 in the last three months. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MMM. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in 3M by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 40,307 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $6,001,000 after purchasing an additional 3,026 shares in the last quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV boosted its stake in 3M by 17.7% during the 1st quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV now owns 1,746 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Prosperity Consulting Group LLC boosted its stake in 3M by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Prosperity Consulting Group LLC now owns 2,905 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $433,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC boosted its stake in 3M by 25.8% during the 1st quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC now owns 22,356 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,328,000 after purchasing an additional 4,581 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners boosted its stake in 3M by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 4,219 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $628,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. 64.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

3M Company operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

