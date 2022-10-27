3M (NYSE:MMM) Shares Sold by GW Henssler & Associates Ltd.

GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. lowered its holdings in 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) by 23.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 51,767 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 15,865 shares during the quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd.’s holdings in 3M were worth $6,699,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of 3M by 2.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 42,996,030 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $6,401,249,000 after purchasing an additional 1,185,844 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in 3M by 5.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 32,590,721 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $4,852,107,000 after acquiring an additional 1,610,785 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in 3M by 7.2% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,315,417 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,684,639,000 after buying an additional 758,126 shares in the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG boosted its stake in shares of 3M by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 9,169,543 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,365,162,000 after purchasing an additional 191,982 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of 3M by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 7,413,149 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,103,670,000 after purchasing an additional 44,714 shares in the last quarter. 64.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at 3M

In other news, EVP Eric D. Hammes sold 3,145 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.31, for a total value of $463,289.95. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,818 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,298,979.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP Eric D. Hammes sold 3,145 shares of 3M stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.31, for a total transaction of $463,289.95. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,818 shares in the company, valued at $1,298,979.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Zoe L. Dickson sold 2,265 shares of 3M stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.40, for a total value of $327,066.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 893 shares in the company, valued at $128,949.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 46,121 shares of company stock worth $6,644,865 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

3M Trading Up 1.1 %

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MMM. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of 3M from $145.00 to $117.00 in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “mkt perform” rating and issued a $155.00 price objective on shares of 3M in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on 3M from $157.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. TheStreet cut 3M from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on 3M from $125.00 to $122.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, 3M presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $139.93.

NYSE MMM traded up $1.32 on Thursday, hitting $124.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 74,002 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,191,089. 3M has a 52-week low of $107.07 and a 52-week high of $186.30. The firm has a market cap of $70.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.69, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $119.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $134.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.66 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $8.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.70 billion. 3M had a return on equity of 39.11% and a net margin of 11.83%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.45 EPS. Research analysts predict that 3M will post 10.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

3M Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 22nd were paid a $1.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 19th. This represents a $5.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.81%. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.92%.

3M Company Profile

(Get Rating)

3M Company operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

Recommended Stories

