4,200 Shares in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) Bought by Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc.

Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. bought a new position in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 4,200 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners during the first quarter worth $26,000. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC acquired a new position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners during the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Godsey & Gibb Associates acquired a new position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Castle Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Magellan Midstream Partners in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 52.37% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MMP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Magellan Midstream Partners from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on Magellan Midstream Partners in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $51.00 to $49.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.80.

Magellan Midstream Partners Stock Performance

Shares of Magellan Midstream Partners stock opened at $51.74 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84. The firm has a market cap of $10.75 billion, a PE ratio of 11.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.91. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.94. Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. has a 52 week low of $43.58 and a 52 week high of $53.75.

Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The pipeline company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $788.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $688.81 million. Magellan Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 51.99% and a net margin of 34.33%. Equities analysts forecast that Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. will post 4.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Magellan Midstream Partners Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 7th will be given a dividend of $1.0475 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 4th. This is an increase from Magellan Midstream Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.04. This represents a $4.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.10%. Magellan Midstream Partners’s payout ratio is currently 88.87%.

About Magellan Midstream Partners

Magellan Midstream Partners LP engages in the transportation, storage, and distribution of petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Refined Products and Crude Oil. The Refined Products segment consists of an approximately 9,800-mile refined petroleum products pipeline system with 54 terminals and two marine storage terminals.

