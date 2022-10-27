4D Molecular Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FDMT) Short Interest Update

4D Molecular Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FDMT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,950,000 shares, a growth of 87.9% from the September 30th total of 1,570,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 278,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 10.6 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On 4D Molecular Therapeutics

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FDMT. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $243,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in 4D Molecular Therapeutics by 59.6% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 22,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $347,000 after purchasing an additional 8,570 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp lifted its stake in shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics by 118.1% in the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 26,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $406,000 after purchasing an additional 14,552 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 57,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $862,000 after purchasing an additional 3,700 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics by 29.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 367,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,557,000 after purchasing an additional 84,158 shares during the last quarter. 92.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, SVB Leerink lowered 4D Molecular Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $28.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Friday, August 12th.

4D Molecular Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of FDMT stock traded up $1.23 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $8.93. The company had a trading volume of 1,329,203 shares, compared to its average volume of 255,786. 4D Molecular Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $5.32 and a 12-month high of $32.49. The company has a market capitalization of $289.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.49 and a beta of 1.43. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $8.15 and a 200-day moving average of $8.88.

4D Molecular Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FDMT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.87) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.78) by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $0.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.00 million. 4D Molecular Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 36.60% and a negative net margin of 3,583.87%. On average, analysts forecast that 4D Molecular Therapeutics will post -3.28 EPS for the current year.

4D Molecular Therapeutics Company Profile

4D Molecular Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, develops product candidates using its adeno-associated viruses vectors. It develops a portfolio of gene therapy product candidates focuses in three therapeutic areas: ophthalmology, cardiology, and pulmonology. The company has three product candidates that are in clinical trials: 4D-125 that is in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of X-linked retinitis pigmentosa; 4D-110 that is in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of choroideremia; and 4D-310, which is in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of Fabry disease.

