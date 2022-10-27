A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS) Raises Dividend to $0.30 Per Share

A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, October 12th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Monday, October 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.30 per share by the industrial products company on Tuesday, November 15th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 28th. This is a boost from A. O. Smith’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28.

A. O. Smith has raised its dividend by an average of 11.7% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 30 consecutive years. A. O. Smith has a payout ratio of 36.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect A. O. Smith to earn $3.25 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 36.9%.

Shares of NYSE:AOS opened at $51.95 on Thursday. A. O. Smith has a 12 month low of $46.58 and a 12 month high of $86.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.42. The firm has a market cap of $8.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.94, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.22.

A. O. Smith ( NYSE:AOS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $965.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $959.82 million. A. O. Smith had a net margin of 13.42% and a return on equity of 28.47%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.73 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that A. O. Smith will post 3.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of A. O. Smith by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 17,210 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,093,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of A. O. Smith by 21.4% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 35,713 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,282,000 after buying an additional 6,288 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its holdings in shares of A. O. Smith by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 17,584 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,123,000 after buying an additional 867 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its holdings in shares of A. O. Smith by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,351 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $278,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of A. O. Smith by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,145,799 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $73,218,000 after buying an additional 20,616 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Northcoast Research assumed coverage on shares of A. O. Smith in a research report on Monday, July 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Longbow Research raised shares of A. O. Smith from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of A. O. Smith from $63.00 to $56.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. DA Davidson decreased their target price on shares of A. O. Smith from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of A. O. Smith in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, A. O. Smith presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.14.

A. O. Smith Corporation manufactures and markets residential and commercial gas, heat pump and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks, and water treatment products in North America, China, Europe, and India. It operates through two segments, North America and Rest of World. The company offers water heaters for residences, restaurants, hotels and motels, office buildings, laundries, car washes, and small businesses; commercial boilers for hospitals, schools, hotels, and other large commercial buildings, as well as residential boilers for homes, apartments, and condominiums; and water treatment products comprising point-of-entry water softeners, well water solutions, and whole-home water filtration products, on-the-go filtration bottles, point-of-use carbon, and reverse osmosis products for residences, restaurants, hotels, and offices.

