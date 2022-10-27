Aaron’s (NYSE:AAN) Updates FY22 Earnings Guidance

Aaron’s (NYSE:AAN – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.90-2.05 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.82. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.23-2.27 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.22 billion.

Aaron’s Trading Up 6.6 %

Aaron’s stock traded up $0.65 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $10.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 49,701 shares, compared to its average volume of 436,839. The firm has a market capitalization of $324.42 million, a PE ratio of 21.60 and a beta of 0.90. Aaron’s has a 1 year low of $7.64 and a 1 year high of $27.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $11.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.12.

Aaron’s (NYSE:AAN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $593.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $558.54 million. Aaron’s had a return on equity of 11.25% and a net margin of 0.80%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.83 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Aaron’s will post 1.86 EPS for the current year.

Aaron’s Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.112 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.25%. Aaron’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 90.00%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Aaron’s to $13.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Stephens lowered their price target on Aaron’s to $14.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Bank of America lowered Aaron’s from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and set a $6.50 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday. Bank Of America (Bofa) cut Aaron’s to an underperform rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Aaron’s from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Aaron’s has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $11.17.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Aaron’s

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Aaron’s by 195.9% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after acquiring an additional 5,819 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Aaron’s during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $213,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aaron’s during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $259,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Aaron’s by 43.2% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 18,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $371,000 after purchasing an additional 5,579 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PDT Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aaron’s during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $394,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.95% of the company’s stock.

About Aaron’s

Headquartered in Atlanta, The Aaron’s Company, Inc (NYSE: AAN) is a leading, technology-enabled, omnichannel provider of lease-purchase solutions. Aaron’s engages in direct-to-consumer sales and lease ownership of furniture, appliances, consumer electronics and accessories through its approximately 1,300 company-operated and franchised stores in 47 states and Canada, as well as its e-commerce platform, Aarons.com.

