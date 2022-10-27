Aaron’s (NYSE:AAN) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Buy

Aaron’s (NYSE:AAN – Get Rating) was upgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday.
Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Stephens lowered their price objective on Aaron’s to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Bank Of America (Bofa) cut Aaron’s to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Aaron’s to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Bank of America cut Aaron’s from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $6.50 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Aaron’s has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.17.
Aaron’s Stock Down 3.9 %
Shares of AAN traded down $0.40 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $9.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,517,543 shares, compared to its average volume of 340,785. The company has a fifty day moving average of $11.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.12. Aaron’s has a twelve month low of $7.64 and a twelve month high of $27.42. The company has a market cap of $304.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.78 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Aaron’s
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AAN. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Aaron’s by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,714,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,746,000 after acquiring an additional 398,527 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Aaron’s by 940.2% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 346,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,039,000 after acquiring an additional 313,044 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Aaron’s by 823.2% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 334,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,861,000 after purchasing an additional 297,994 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Aaron’s by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,976,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,853,000 after purchasing an additional 221,788 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Aaron’s by 28.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 956,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,214,000 after purchasing an additional 209,274 shares in the last quarter. 98.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Aaron’s
Headquartered in Atlanta, The Aaron’s Company, Inc (NYSE: AAN) is a leading, technology-enabled, omnichannel provider of lease-purchase solutions. Aaron’s engages in direct-to-consumer sales and lease ownership of furniture, appliances, consumer electronics and accessories through its approximately 1,300 company-operated and franchised stores in 47 states and Canada, as well as its e-commerce platform, Aarons.com.
