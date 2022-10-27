Aaron’s (NYSE:AAN) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Buy

Aaron’s (NYSE:AAN – Get Rating) was upgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Stephens lowered their price objective on Aaron’s to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Bank Of America (Bofa) cut Aaron’s to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Aaron’s to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Bank of America cut Aaron’s from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $6.50 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Aaron’s has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.17.

Get Aaron's alerts:

Aaron’s Stock Down 3.9 %

Shares of AAN traded down $0.40 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $9.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,517,543 shares, compared to its average volume of 340,785. The company has a fifty day moving average of $11.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.12. Aaron’s has a twelve month low of $7.64 and a twelve month high of $27.42. The company has a market cap of $304.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.78 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Aaron’s

Aaron’s ( NYSE:AAN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $593.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $558.54 million. Aaron’s had a return on equity of 13.73% and a net margin of 2.89%. The business’s revenue was up 31.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.83 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Aaron’s will post 1.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AAN. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Aaron’s by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,714,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,746,000 after acquiring an additional 398,527 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Aaron’s by 940.2% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 346,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,039,000 after acquiring an additional 313,044 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Aaron’s by 823.2% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 334,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,861,000 after purchasing an additional 297,994 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Aaron’s by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,976,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,853,000 after purchasing an additional 221,788 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Aaron’s by 28.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 956,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,214,000 after purchasing an additional 209,274 shares in the last quarter. 98.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Aaron’s

(Get Rating)

Headquartered in Atlanta, The Aaron’s Company, Inc (NYSE: AAN) is a leading, technology-enabled, omnichannel provider of lease-purchase solutions. Aaron’s engages in direct-to-consumer sales and lease ownership of furniture, appliances, consumer electronics and accessories through its approximately 1,300 company-operated and franchised stores in 47 states and Canada, as well as its e-commerce platform, Aarons.com.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Aaron's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aaron's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.