Aavegotchi 24 Hour Volume Reaches $5.48 Million (GHST)

Aavegotchi (GHST) traded down 0.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on October 27th. Aavegotchi has a market cap of $51.18 million and approximately $5.48 million worth of Aavegotchi was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Aavegotchi token can now be purchased for about $1.13 or 0.00005570 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Aavegotchi has traded down 0.4% against the U.S. dollar.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00002829 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 16.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0577 or 0.00000283 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0717 or 0.00000351 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000008 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0601 or 0.00000294 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 21.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000003 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6,227.11 or 0.30546914 BTC.
- Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000524 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.43 or 0.00011931 BTC.
About Aavegotchi
Aavegotchi’s genesis date was September 14th, 2020. Aavegotchi’s total supply is 46,860,476 tokens and its circulating supply is 45,096,312 tokens. Aavegotchi’s official Twitter account is @aavegotchi and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Aavegotchi is https://reddit.com/r/aavegotchi. Aavegotchi’s official website is aavegotchi.com. The official message board for Aavegotchi is medium.com/@aavegotchi.
