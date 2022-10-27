AB SKF (publ) (OTCMKTS:SKFRY) Price Target Lowered to SEK 175 at Berenberg Bank

AB SKF (publ) (OTCMKTS:SKFRY – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by equities research analysts at Berenberg Bank from SEK 215 to SEK 175 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on SKFRY. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of AB SKF (publ) from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $123.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of AB SKF (publ) from SEK 120 to SEK 115 in a report on Wednesday. Nordea Equity Research downgraded shares of AB SKF (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 30th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of AB SKF (publ) from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of AB SKF (publ) from SEK 150 to SEK 135 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $186.56.

Get AB SKF (publ) alerts:

AB SKF (publ) Stock Performance

Shares of SKFRY stock traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $14.49. The company had a trading volume of 32,354 shares, compared to its average volume of 102,756. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $14.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.71. AB SKF has a one year low of $12.57 and a one year high of $26.20. The firm has a market cap of $6.17 billion, a PE ratio of 11.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 2.04.

About AB SKF (publ)

AB SKF (publ) engages in the design, development, and manufacture of bearings, seals, lubrication systems, and services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Industrial and Automotive. The company offers rolling bearings, mounted bearings and housings, super-precision bearings, slewing bearings, plain bearings, magnetic bearings and systems, industrial and automotive seals, lubrication management solutions, maintenance products, condition monitoring systems, power transmission solutions, test and measuring equipment, vehicle aftermarket, and waste electric and electronic equipment products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for AB SKF (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AB SKF (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.