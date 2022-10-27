ABCMETA (META) 1-Day Volume Hits $9,907.00

ABCMETA (META) traded 16.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on October 27th. One ABCMETA token can now be bought for approximately $0.0010 or 0.00000005 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. ABCMETA has a market cap of $98.12 million and approximately $9,907.00 worth of ABCMETA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, ABCMETA has traded 18.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $20,377.48 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded down 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.70 or 0.00008339 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 14.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00003502 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 17.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00006792 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.54 or 0.00022282 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $10.90 or 0.00053471 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $9.11 or 0.00044683 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.48 or 0.00022002 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00004815 BTC.

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About ABCMETA

ABCMETA (META) is a token. It launched on June 19th, 2022. ABCMETA’s total supply is 99,999,999,999 tokens and its circulating supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens. ABCMETA’s official website is www.abcmeta.io. ABCMETA’s official Twitter account is @abcmetaio?s=11.

ABCMETA Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ABCMETA (META) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Polygon platform. ABCMETA has a current supply of 99,999,999,999 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of ABCMETA is 0.0011642 USD and is down -5.31 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 7 active market(s) with $6,829.36 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.abcmeta.io.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ABCMETA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ABCMETA should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ABCMETA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

